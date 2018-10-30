Patterson rushed 10 times for 38 yards and was not targeted in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.

Patterson surprisingly led New England in carries in the wake of top running back Sony Michel (knee) being sidelined. While the wideout was able to rip off a run of 22 yards, his other totes didn't yield much territory. Additionally, he didn't feature in the passing game, where James White again saw double-digit looks out of the backfield. Depending on Michel's status going forward, it'll be interesting to see if the elusive Patterson continues to line up at tailback or returns to receiver.