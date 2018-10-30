Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Handed 10 carries in Michel's absence
Patterson rushed 10 times for 38 yards and was not targeted in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.
Patterson surprisingly led New England in carries in the wake of top running back Sony Michel (knee) being sidelined. While the wideout was able to rip off a run of 22 yards, his other totes didn't yield much territory. Additionally, he didn't feature in the passing game, where James White again saw double-digit looks out of the backfield. Depending on Michel's status going forward, it'll be interesting to see if the elusive Patterson continues to line up at tailback or returns to receiver.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Records 95-yard return TD on Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited role in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs TD in Week 5•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in TD on Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Catches one pass Week 3•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in three passes Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8