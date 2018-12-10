Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in 37-yard TD
Patterson logged 18 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins.
In the process, Patterson caught two of his three targets for 51 yards, including a 37-yard TD strike. The versatile wideout/returner is capable of making explosive plays, but volume is an issue for him in a passing offense that also feeds receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Jame White.
