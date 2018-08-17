Patterson caught four of his seven targets for 51 yards and a TD in Thursday's 37-20 preseason win over the Eagles.

Patterson is expected to make his mark as a kick returner for the Patriots this year, but with Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the regular season, there will be a target void to fill out of the gate. Chris Hogan is locked in as a starting wideout for the team, but Patterson, Phillip Dorsett, Eric Decker and Kenny Britt (hamstring) -- when healthy -- are all candidates to see added opportunities in Edelman's absence.