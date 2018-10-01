Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in TD on Sunday
Patterson caught three of his five targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins. He also ran once for 11 yards.
The 27-year-old wideout was on the field for 41 of the team's 81 snaps on offense Sunday, but the looming return of Julian Edelman from a four-game suspension figures to cut into Patterson's opportunities to steadily contribute in the offense moving forward. He should, however, continue to see kick return work and remains capable of breaking off the occasional big play when the Patriots find creative ways to get the ball into Patterson's hands.
