Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in three passes Sunday
Patterson hauled in three of his five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Patterson, who also ran once for five yards in the game, was on the field for 27 of the Patriots' 61 snaps on offense Sunday. He's in line to continue to serve as the team's No. 3 wideout for the next two weeks, with Julian Edelman not eligible to return from his suspension until Week 5.
