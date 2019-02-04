Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in two passes Sunday
Patterson was on the field for four of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
In the process, Patterson ran twice for seven yards and hauled in both of his targets for 14 yards, while adding a 38-yard kickoff return. In 15 regular-season games, Patterson logged 42 carries for 228 yards and a TD, while adding 21 catches (on 28 targets) for 247 yards and three receiving scores. The 27-year-old is slated to become a free agent next month, but it wouldn't surprise us to see the Patriots make a push to retain the 2013 first-rounder, whose versatility and return skills proved valuable to the team in 2018.
