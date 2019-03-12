Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Heading to Chicago
Patterson intends to sign a contract with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Patterson is planning on joining the Bears after one season in New England. He was used more as a runner than a receiver in 2018, carrying the ball 42 times for 228 while catching 21 passes for 247 yards. He'll likely handle kick return duties for Chicago and serve as a gadget player on offense.
