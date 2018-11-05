Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads team in rushing
Patterson carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers. He added seven yards on his lone reception.
Sony Michel (knee) wasn't able to suit up, allowing Patterson receive double-digit carries for the second consecutive week. The former wide receiver has adapted well to his new role, averaging 4.7 yards per carry over the last two games without coughing up a fumble. If Michel is unable to go against the Titans on Sunday, expect Patterson to fill his between-the-tackles role while James White handles the bulk of receiving duties out of the backfield.
