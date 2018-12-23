Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leaves Sunday's game
Patterson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bills with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit, the versatile Patterson carried four times for 66 yards and caught one of his two targets for three yards. His injury is yet another hit to a New England receiving corps that is now without Josh Gordon. Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett are currently the team's top healthy wideouts.
