Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited at practice Monday
Patterson (undisclosed) was limited at practice Monday, the Providence Journal reports.
Per the report, Patterson spent Monday's practice on the lower field along with some of the team's banged-up players. The wideout, who caught both of his targets for 38 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, seems destined to secure a roster spot due to his prowess as a returner. Additionally, if Patterson can stay healthy, there could be some added work for him in the Patriots offense early on, with With Julian Edelman on track to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and both Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell no longer on the team.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Looking sharp•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Seeking to secure role with new team•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hoping for bigger role•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Traded to New England•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Zero receiving touchdowns in 2017•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Set to play in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...