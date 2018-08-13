Patterson (undisclosed) was limited at practice Monday, the Providence Journal reports.

Per the report, Patterson spent Monday's practice on the lower field along with some of the team's banged-up players. The wideout, who caught both of his targets for 38 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, seems destined to secure a roster spot due to his prowess as a returner. Additionally, if Patterson can stay healthy, there could be some added work for him in the Patriots offense early on, with With Julian Edelman on track to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and both Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell no longer on the team.

