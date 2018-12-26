Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited practice session Wednesday
Patterson (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Patterson left Week 16's game against the Bills with a knee injury, but his limited participation Wednesday is encouraging with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Jets. Patterson's versatility has been an asset to the Patriots and if he suits up in Week 17, he could carve out some deep league utility, given his occasional contributions in the run game, as well as the potential for added passing targets with Josh Gordon no longer in the mix.
