Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited role in Week 6
Patterson was on the field for six of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs.
In the process, Patterson carried once for three yards and hauled in his only target for 13 yards. With Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and now Josh Gordon entrenched atop the Patriots' wideout depth chart, Patterson's involvement in the offense figures to be sporadic. He's still capable of breaking off the occasional big play, but his most consistent impact going forward figures to come in the return game.
