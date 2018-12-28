Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing a limited fashion once again Friday.

Patterson was forced out of the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Bills, but it looks like he has a good shot to play Sunday after practicing all week, albeit in a limited fashion. Assuming he suits up this weekend, the versatile Patterson could carve out some deep-league fantasy utility, given that he offers occasional contributions in the ground game and could draw more passing targets going forward with Josh Gordon (suspension) no longer in the picture.

