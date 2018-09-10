Patterson logged 16 out of a possible 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

In the process, Patterson ran three times for 13 yards and caught his only target for six yards. He was predictably out-snapped by both Chris Hogan (68) and Phillip Dorsett (57), but it does appear as though the Patriots will look for ways to get the ball into his hands in the coming weeks. That could result in some occasional big plays for Patterson, who also sees kick return work, but he's not a reliable fantasy lineup option, so long as he slots in as the team's No. 3 wideout.