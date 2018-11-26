Patterson was on the field for 22 of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.

In the process, he hauled in one of his two targets for minus-one yard and carried five times for 10 yards. Patterson's versatility and ability in the return game are useful to the Patriots, but with Sony Michel now available (he left Sunday's game briefly, but returned) and Rex Burkhead (concussion) projected to return from IR in Week 13, Patterson's fantasy utility is marginal.