Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 22 snaps
Patterson was on the field for 22 of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.
In the process, he hauled in one of his two targets for minus-one yard and carried five times for 10 yards. Patterson's versatility and ability in the return game are useful to the Patriots, but with Sony Michel now available (he left Sunday's game briefly, but returned) and Rex Burkhead (concussion) projected to return from IR in Week 13, Patterson's fantasy utility is marginal.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Playing time dips Week 10•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: On track to resume previous role•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs limited session•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads team in rushing•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up Sunday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12