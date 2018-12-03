Patterson was on the field for eight out of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings, en route to catching both of his targets for 53 yards and rushing once for six yards.

The Patriots managed to get Patterson some chances to make plays Sunday despite limited snaps, but the return to action of running back Rex Burkhead gives the versatile playmaker one more teammate to compete with for complementary touches in the Patriots offense. Patterson is a hit-or-miss fantasy option in that context.