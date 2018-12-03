Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 53 receiving yards Week 13
Patterson was on the field for eight out of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings, en route to catching both of his targets for 53 yards and rushing once for six yards.
The Patriots managed to get Patterson some chances to make plays Sunday despite limited snaps, but the return to action of running back Rex Burkhead gives the versatile playmaker one more teammate to compete with for complementary touches in the Patriots offense. Patterson is a hit-or-miss fantasy option in that context.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 22 snaps•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Playing time dips Week 10•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: On track to resume previous role•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs limited session•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads team in rushing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...