Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Patterson (neck) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson ended up listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Packers after being added to the Patriots' injury report last Friday with a neck issue. He nonetheless suited up and carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in the team's 31-17 win. The versatile wideout's Week 10 fantasy prospects hinge on the availability of Sony Michel (knee). At this stage, Michel is trending toward a return to action this week and in such a scenario Patterson would revert to his normal duties, which lead to occasional big plays, but sporadic touches in the New England offense.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Leads team in rushing•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Added to injury report•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Handed 10 carries in Michel's absence•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Records 95-yard return TD on Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited role in Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...