Patterson (neck) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Patterson ended up listed as questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Packers after being added to the Patriots' injury report last Friday with a neck issue. He nonetheless suited up and carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in the team's 31-17 win. The versatile wideout's Week 10 fantasy prospects hinge on the availability of Sony Michel (knee). At this stage, Michel is trending toward a return to action this week and in such a scenario Patterson would revert to his normal duties, which lead to occasional big plays, but sporadic touches in the New England offense.

