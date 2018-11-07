Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs limited session
Patterson (neck) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Patterson ended up taking a questionable tag into Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers after being added to the Patriots' injury report last Friday with the neck issue. He nonetheless suited up and carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Rather than his own health, the versatile wideout's Week 10 fantasy prospects now hinge on the availability of Sony Michel (knee). At this stage, Michel is trending toward a return to action against the Titans. In such a scenario, Patterson would revert to his normal duties, which lead to occasional big plays but sporadic touches on offense.
