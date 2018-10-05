Patterson was on the field for eight of the Patriots' 69 snaps on offense in Thursday's 38-24 win over the Colts.

Patterson caught both of his targets in the game for 11 yards and even managed to help deep-leaguers with a one-yard TD catch. The return of Julian Edelman from a four-game suspension, as well as the likelihood that Josh Gordon's snap counts will increase in the coming weeks doesn't leave a whole lot of work for Patterson in the Patriots offense. That said, he should continue to see return work and remains capable of breaking off the occasional big play when the coaching staff finds creative ways to get the ball into his hands.