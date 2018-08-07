Patterson has made some impressive plays in practice this summer, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Patterson's primary role with the Patriots figures to come as a kickoff returner/special-teamer, but the 2013 first-rounder does have the size (6-2, 228 pounds) and speed to make plays when he gets chances in the team's offense. With Julian Edelman on track to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and Jordan Matthews (hamstring) on IR, there's snaps to be had out of the gate alongside Chris Hogan. Kenny Britt (hamstring), Phillip Dorsett and Eric Decker are also in the mix, but now that Malcolm Mitchell has been released, Patterson's roster spot looks pretty secure, plus through attrition he could be a single break away from landing a larger than expected role, early on.

More News
Our Latest Stories