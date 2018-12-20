Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Not spotted at practice
Patterson (undisclosed) was not spotted at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
We'll have to see if he's dealing with an injury or illness, but with Josh Gordon (pesonal) having stepped away from the team, the Patriots' depth at wideout would be taxed if Patterson's Week 16 status comes into any question. Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett were the top wideouts the Patriots fielded at Thursday's practice.
