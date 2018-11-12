Patterson was on the field for 12 of the Patriots' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.

The versatile wideout's profile in the Patriots offense was predictably reduced in Week 10 due to the return to action of running back Sony Michel (knee). Patterson did end up with four carries for 11 yards Sunday, but as long as Michel is healthy enough to head the New England backfield, Patterson will be largely off the fantasy radar in his complementary WR/RB role.