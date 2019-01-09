Patterson (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Following the Patriots' first-round playoff bye, Patterson -- who was inactive in Week 17 -- is slated to play in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chargers. Patterson's versatility and play-making ability have been assets to the Patriots this season and as such, he could carve out some deep-league utility in postseason fantasy playoff formats, even if his touches (as a wideout or out of the team's backfield) aren't abundant.

