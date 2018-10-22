Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Records 95-yard return TD on Sunday
Patterson was on the field for six of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.
Though his only touch on offense was a four-yard run, Patterson -- who lost a fumble Sunday -- did make his mark as a returner, taking four kickoffs for 179 yards, including a 95-yard TD. Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Josh Gordon remain entrenched atop the Patriots' wideout depth chart, which limits Patterson to occasional TDs that are tough for fantasy players to count on occurring on a weekly basis.
