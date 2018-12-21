Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returns to practice
Patterson (illness) returned to practice Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Patterson missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but now that he's back on the field, we'd expect him to head into Sunday's game against the Bills minus an injury designation. After logging just five snaps in Week 15, Patterson figures to see more work this weekend, with Josh Gordon no longer with the Patriots.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Under the weather•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Not spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Catches three passes Week 15•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in 37-yard TD•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 53 receiving yards Week 13•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 22 snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...