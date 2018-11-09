Patterson (neck) does not carry a Week 10 injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans.

After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, both Patterson and Julian Edelman (ankle) were removed from the team's injury report Friday. The Patriots thus list six players as questionable this week (a modest total by their standards) in a game that will feature a coaching matchup between Bill Belichick and one of his former players, Mike Vrabel. With Patterson's availability in no doubt, the versatile wideout's Week 10 fantasy prospects now hinge on the status of RB Sony Michel (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. If Michel ends up being made inactive, Patterson would once again be a candidate to see added snaps out of the Patriots' backfield, while James White would maintain his high volume change-of-pace/pass-catching duties.