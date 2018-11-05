Patterson (neck) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Packers

With Sony Michel (knee) inactive, Patterson is a candidate to see added snaps out of the Patriots' backfield Sunday night, while James White handles his high volume change-of-pace/pass-catching duties and Kenjon Barner is on hand in reserve. Patterson surprisingly led New England in carries (10 for 38 yards) in the team's Week 8 win over the Bills, so he's an option for those with the flexibility to plug him into a flex spot in place of either Michel or tight end Rob Gronkowsk (back/ankle).

