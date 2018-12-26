Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Takes the field Wednesday
Patterson (knee) practiced Wednesday, NESN's Zack Cox reports.
The versatile Patterson left Week 16's win over the Bills with a knee injury, but his presence at practice is a big relief for the Patriots, who can ill-afford to to lose any more depth at wideout, with Josh Gordon no longer with the team.
