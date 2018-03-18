The Raiders traded Patterson and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Patriots on Sunday in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Patterson led the league in kick-return average in 2017 among qualifying players, reeling off 28.3 yards per return. He recorded only 31 catches for 309 yards, however, suggesting that the Patriots' acquisition of Patterson is largely meant to be a special-teams boost. Further reinforcing this suggestion is the fact that the Patriots main kick returner in 2017, Dion Lewis, is now on the Titans.