Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Traded to Patriots
Patterson was traded to the Patriots on Sunday, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.
Patterson led the league in kick return average in 2017 among qualifying players at 28.3 yards per return. He recorded only 31 catches for 309 yards, however, suggesting that the Patriots' acquisition of Patterson is largely meant to be a special teams boost. Further reinforcing this suggestion is the fact that the Patriots main kick returner in 2017, Dion Lewis, is now on the Titans.
More News
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Zero receiving touchdowns in 2017•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Set to play in Week 17•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited with hip injury•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: One reception in loss to Philadelphia•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Good to go this week•
-
Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...