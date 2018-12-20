Patterson missed practice Thursday due to an illness.

We'd expect Patterson to recover in time for Sunday's game against the Bills, at which time he should see an uptick in snaps, given that Josh Gordon is no longer in the Patriots' wideout mix. The same applies to both Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, who will vie with Patterson for the team's Week 16 wide receiver targets that don't go to Julian Edelman.

More News
Our Latest Stories