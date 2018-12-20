Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Under the weather
Patterson missed practice Thursday due to an illness.
We'd expect Patterson to recover in time for Sunday's game against the Bills, at which time he should see an uptick in snaps, given that Josh Gordon is no longer in the Patriots' wideout mix. The same applies to both Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, who will vie with Patterson for the team's Week 16 wide receiver targets that don't go to Julian Edelman.
More News
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Not spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Catches three passes Week 15•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Hauls in 37-yard TD•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 53 receiving yards Week 13•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs 22 snaps•
-
Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson: Playing time dips Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16