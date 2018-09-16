Patriots' Corey Coleman: Inactive Sunday

Coleman is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Coleman may factor in as the season rolls along, but he's new to the team's offense and needs more time to get up to speed with the Patriots' playbook. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are slated to head the team's Week 2 wideout corps.

