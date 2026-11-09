Kiner rushed eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown and returned nine kickoffs for 224 yards in the Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was inactive and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) exited the game in the second half, a pair of developments that, when paired with the blowout nature of the contest, afforded Kiner some solid run. The Cincinnati product eclipsed the 50-yard mark on the ground for the third time this season, and he finished as the team leader in rushing yards. Kiner also recorded his first career touchdown on a four-yard run with just under four minutes remaining, and he'll be in line for an expanded role in Week 10 against the Lions in Germany if neither Stevenson nor Henderson are available.