Kiner rushed 11 times for 57 yards while also adding 88 yards as a kick returner during Sunday's 26-19 win over the Jets.

Kiner stepped into a more prominent role in the backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in Week 6. With Henderson limited by an ankle injury, Kiner was able to log four more carries than Henderson (seven). Additionally, Kiner averaged 5.2 yards per carry, which was double the 2.6 YPC that Stevenson produced over 14 totes. It's unclear what role Kiner will play when Henderson is back to full health, but he certainly proved he can be productive with an increased workload.