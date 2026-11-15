Kiner carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to Detroit.

Rhamondre Stevenson was active despite dealing with a knee issue during the practice week, but the veteran back gained just four yards on six carries, and Kiner wound up leading the Patriots' backfield in both volume and yardage. The entire offense struggles after Drake Maye (ankle) was knocked out of the game early, however. New England gets a Week 11 bye, so Kiner's role and usage for a Week 12 clash with the Chargers likely won't become clear until the health of Stevenson and Maye come into focus after the break.