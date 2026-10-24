Kiner rushed four times for 13 yards in Thursday's Week 7 loss to Chicago. He also returned four kickoffs for 102 yards.

Kiner came into Thursday having gained 50-plus rushing yards in consecutive contests, but he was much less impactful versus the Bears. Part of that was due to New England playing from behind and tallying just 17 total carries as a team (to 31 pass attempts), but it's also notable that Kiner logged just six offensive snaps, well behind Rhamondre Stevenson's 37 and less than half of TreyVeon Henderson's 13. While Kiner's previous two performances gave him a little momentum in fantasy, he's unlikely to be a reliable asset while Stevenson and Henderson are healthy.