Kiner is expected to move into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson in Sunday's game against the Jets with TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After Henderson exited in the second quarter of Sunday's 45-17 win over the Raiders with what was later revealed to be a high-ankle sprain, Kiner stepped in as the top complement to Stevenson and finished the game with six carries for 52 yards, a seven-yard reception and a lost fumble across 15 offensive snaps. Five of Kiner's seven touches came in the final 10 minutes when the Patriots had the game well in hand, so if the Week 6 matchup with the Jets proves to be more competitive, Stevenson could end up taking on a heavier share of the snaps out of the backfield. In anticipation of Henderson missing time, the Patriots could also look to sign or elevate Lan Larison off the practice squad to provide another option in the backfield who could vie with Kiner for playing time behind Stevenson.