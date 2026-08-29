The Cardinals traded Kiner to the Patriots on Saturday in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Given that the Patriots exchanged draft capital for him, Kiner could now slot in as the No. 3 running back behind starters Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson (ankle). Henderson is expected to be available for the Patriots' Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks, but if he does happen to miss time Kiner could be the next man up. The 24-year-old played in four career games for the Cardinals, logging 12 rush attempts for 58 yards.