Woodson did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Woodson logged just one tackle while playing every single defensive snap during the Patriots' Week 7 win over the Titans. The rookie fourth-rounder appears to have picked up an ankle injury during that game, which was severe enough for him to sit out of Wednesday's practice. Woodson will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of the Patriots' Week 8 home clash against the Browns on Sunday. Woodson has started in each of the first seven games of the regular season and has accumulated 21 tackles (13 solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery.