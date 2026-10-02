Woodson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Woodson suffered a shoulder injury against the Steelers in Week 2, and the injury was severe enough for him to be sidelined for Week 3 against the Jaguars. He was a limited practice participant in all three practices during Week 4 prep, and he has a chance to return for Sunday's AFC East tilt. Jaylen Reed would once again be in line for a starting role in the secondary if Woodson is unable to play against the Bills.