Woodson tallied 79 total tackles (42 solo) and three passes defensed over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Woodson, a 2025 fourth-round pick from California, quickly became an integral part of the Patriots' secondary, starting 15 of the 17 regular-season games in which he appeared. He impressed throughout his rookie season, tying for the team lead in fumble recoveries while ranking fourth in total tackles. With Jaylinn Hawkins set to become an unrestricted free agent following the Patriots' 2025 playoff run, Woodson could start alongside a new running mate in 2026.