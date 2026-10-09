Woodson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

Woodson picked up a shoulder injury against the Steelers in Week 2, which prevented him from playing in Week 3 against the Jaguars. He was cleared for Week 4 against the Bills, but the second-year safety is still not fully recovered from his injury, and his limited practice participation was enough for him to be tagged as questionable for Sunday's game. Jaylen Reed would likely start next to Kevin Byard at safety if Woodson doesn't play.