Patriots' Cyrus Jones: Joins PUP list
Jones (knee) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones tore his ACL at the tail end of the 2017 preseason and spent the entire season on injured reserve as a result. Although he was limited in OTAs, the Patriots are opting to make sure the cornerback is at full strength before letting him loose for training camp.
