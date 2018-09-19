Jones signed a two-year contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones was claimed off the Ravens' practice squad. A 2016 second-round draft pick by New England, Jones seems likely to slot in as an option in the return game and as a depth cornerback. Running back Kenjon Barner was released to make room for Jones on the 53-man roster.

