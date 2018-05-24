Patriots' Cyrus Jones: Working back from knee surgery
Jones (knee) is practicing in limited fashion during OTAs, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.
Jones tore his ACL and meniscus during the 2017 preseason and missed the entire year as a result. He's currently working with the team's rehab group while working his way back into some non-contact drills. He isn't wearing a brace, which is a sign he's nearing a full return. It's expected that he won't be limited once training camp begins and he works towards a depth role on the defense.
