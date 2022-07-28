Keene practiced primarily with the scout-team offense during New England's 11-on-11 team periods Thursday, Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports.

Keene's participation in padded team drills Thursday seems to suggest he's fully recovered from an undisclosed injury, which kept him limited during voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason. The tight end also worked with the team's kick coverage unit, which could prove valuable in ensuring his spot on the team's final roster heading into the regular season. Keene will compete with fellow 2020 third-round pick Devin Asiasi for the Patriots' No. 3 tight-end spot.