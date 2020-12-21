Keene caught one of his two targets for two yards in Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Keene was on the field for 29 of the Patriots' 55 snaps on offense Sunday, while fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi was out there for 27 snaps, en route to logging one target. Neither player has made a fantasy impact thus far, though it's possible that Keene may be a bit more involved over New England's last two games, with the team out of playoff contention and perhaps inclined to get more of a look at some of its younger players during that span.