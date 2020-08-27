Keene has "made up a lot of ground recently" on his fellow rookie tight end, Devin Asiasi, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Asiasi, the team's other rookie third-round tight end, has been limited by a foot/ankle issue over the past few days, which has afforded Keene some added opportunities in practice. The Virginia Tech product's versatility figures to be an asset in the Patriots offense, but we'd expect him to share snaps and targets with Asiasi out of the gate in 2020, a context that initially limits the duo's fantasy lineup reliability.