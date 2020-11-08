Keene (knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Keene strung together three limited practices this week, offering a good chance for the rookie third-rounder to return to action for Monday's divisional tilt. It's noteworthy that he practiced with a knee brace, and he could utilize similar support. Top tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring) is also considered questionable.
More News
-
Patriots' Dalton Keene: Another limited session•
-
Patriots' Dalton Keene: Still managing injury•
-
Patriots' Dalton Keene: Inactive against Bills•
-
Patriots' Dalton Keene: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Patriots' Dalton Keene: Catches one pass in pro debut•
-
Patriots' Dalton Keene: Set to make NFL debut•